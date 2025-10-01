Previous
Walking into Autumn by 365projectorgheatherb
Walking into Autumn

Walking into autumn with the changing leaves of the honey locusts overhead
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes, a suggestion of Autumn - no longer summer wear , but the sun still shining and the golden tinge in the leaves of the overhanging trees above !
October 2nd, 2025  
