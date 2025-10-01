Sign up
Photo 1567
Walking into Autumn
Walking into autumn with the changing leaves of the honey locusts overhead
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
tree
autumn
city
candid
honey locust
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes, a suggestion of Autumn - no longer summer wear , but the sun still shining and the golden tinge in the leaves of the overhanging trees above !
October 2nd, 2025
