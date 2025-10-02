Sign up
Previous
Photo 1568
Smoke and Fire
The leaves of a smoketree are just starting to turn.
A cool temperature (17C / 63F) and a clear sunny sky today, but Summer temperatures (27C / 81F) are returning this weekend. I prefer Autumn's coolness, but we are in a transitional period, I guess.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
4
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1568
photos
64
followers
26
following
429% complete
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
smoketree
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
and I love the shadow play on them!
October 2nd, 2025
Heather
ace
@koalagardens
Hi Katrina. Yes, you're right! :-)
October 2nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the autumn colors.
October 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and vibrant ! - such a lovely season !
October 2nd, 2025
