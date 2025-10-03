Previous
Time Passes by 365projectorgheatherb
Time Passes

Summer temperatures today, but this sunflower, in its wabi sabi state, is a reminder of the passage of time.
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
No more strength to hold his head up high.! but still a beautiful colour and light filtering through its petals ! Well spotted and captured Heather , - still beautiful in its demise ! fav
October 3rd, 2025  
