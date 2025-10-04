Previous
Not Spooked by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1570

Not Spooked

No spooking this squirrel. In fact, these pumpkins offered a tasty snack, once it figured out how to get inside one of them.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha! no doubt he will add to the carving ! Well spotted Heather !
October 4th, 2025  
