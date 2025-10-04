Sign up
Previous
Photo 1570
Not Spooked
No spooking this squirrel. In fact, these pumpkins offered a tasty snack, once it figured out how to get inside one of them.
4th October 2025
4th Oct 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1570
photos
64
followers
26
following
430% complete
View this month »
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th October 2025 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
autumn
,
pumpkins
,
jack o lanterns
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha! no doubt he will add to the carving ! Well spotted Heather !
October 4th, 2025
