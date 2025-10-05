Previous
A Pollinator Garden in the Making by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1571

A Pollinator Garden in the Making

I joined some folks from the neighbourhood association this morning to plant a pollinator garden on a little strip of land procured from the city.

top left: a northern flicker dropped by to check out our work

bottom left: Sean (in the foreground- the hired horticulturalist who specializes in ecofriendly plantings), Al, and Kathy (as in "Kathy's garden" in previous postings of mine) NOTE: three oak trees were planted a few weeks ago. This is one of them (behind Sean)

right: the group of us (from L to R): Merick, moi (not looking my best, but I told myself not to be so vain), Kathy, Pablo, Al, Cathy, and Sean
Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
That's such a great project Heather which will please and benefit the locals hopefully (psst you look great)
October 5th, 2025  
narayani ace
What a great thing to be part of.
October 5th, 2025  
