A Pollinator Garden in the Making

I joined some folks from the neighbourhood association this morning to plant a pollinator garden on a little strip of land procured from the city.



top left: a northern flicker dropped by to check out our work



bottom left: Sean (in the foreground- the hired horticulturalist who specializes in ecofriendly plantings), Al, and Kathy (as in "Kathy's garden" in previous postings of mine) NOTE: three oak trees were planted a few weeks ago. This is one of them (behind Sean)



right: the group of us (from L to R): Merick, moi (not looking my best, but I told myself not to be so vain), Kathy, Pablo, Al, Cathy, and Sean