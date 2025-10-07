Previous
A Warm Glow by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1573

A Warm Glow

The sugar maples are starting to turn. I love their warm orange tones.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
This is so beautiful. I do like autumn.
October 7th, 2025  
