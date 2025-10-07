Sign up
Previous
Photo 1573
A Warm Glow
The sugar maples are starting to turn. I love their warm orange tones.
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1573
photos
63
followers
25
following
430% complete
View this month »
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th October 2025 4:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
maple
Lesley
ace
This is so beautiful. I do like autumn.
October 7th, 2025
