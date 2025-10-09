Sign up
Previous
Photo 1575
Still Beautiful
A little rough around the edges but still beautiful, especially against the clear blue sky we had today (although it was breezy and a little nippy at 11C or 52F)
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1575
photos
64
followers
25
following
431% complete
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th October 2025 2:44am
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
autumn
,
roses
Lesley
ace
Very pretty roses
October 9th, 2025
narayani
ace
Lovely colour
October 9th, 2025
