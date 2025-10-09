Previous
Still Beautiful by 365projectorgheatherb
Still Beautiful

A little rough around the edges but still beautiful, especially against the clear blue sky we had today (although it was breezy and a little nippy at 11C or 52F)
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Very pretty roses
October 9th, 2025  
narayani ace
Lovely colour
October 9th, 2025  
