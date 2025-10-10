Sign up
Previous
Photo 1576
Autumn Gold
We have had a great run of sunny days with clear blue skies and nice cool temperatures, and the sugar maples are turning their autumn gold: simple pleasures :-)
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1576
photos
64
followers
25
following
431% complete
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th October 2025 4:55am
Privacy
Public
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
maple
KV
ace
Oooh oooh oooh.... just love this! Super fav! Great color... great bokeh.
October 10th, 2025
Mark
Beautiful color contrast
October 10th, 2025
Lesley
ace
So pretty. Autumn is definitely my favourite season
October 10th, 2025
