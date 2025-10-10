Previous
Autumn Gold by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1576

Autumn Gold

We have had a great run of sunny days with clear blue skies and nice cool temperatures, and the sugar maples are turning their autumn gold: simple pleasures :-)
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV
Oooh oooh oooh.... just love this! Super fav! Great color... great bokeh.
October 10th, 2025  
Mark
Beautiful color contrast
October 10th, 2025  
Lesley
So pretty. Autumn is definitely my favourite season
October 10th, 2025  
