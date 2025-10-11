Previous
October Light by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1577

October Light

The autumn leaves of a Japanese maple catching the October light.

The days are shorter and the light is lower in the sky now. A pretty time, but it feels a little melancholy too.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
432% complete

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Also it’s difficult to drive into the lowering sunlight!
October 12th, 2025  
