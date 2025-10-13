Sign up
Photo 1579
Nature's Palette
A blue sky and yellow autumn leaves- nature's palette (from a couple of days ago- today is our first overcast day in quite a while)
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th October 2025 4:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
maple
Jo Worboys
You are capturing the most wonderful shots Heather. Blue skies again
October 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
That is stunning!
October 13th, 2025
