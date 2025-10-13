Previous
A blue sky and yellow autumn leaves- nature's palette (from a couple of days ago- today is our first overcast day in quite a while)
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
You are capturing the most wonderful shots Heather. Blue skies again
October 13th, 2025  
Lesley ace
That is stunning!
October 13th, 2025  
