Previous
Red for Autumn by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1580

Red for Autumn

A fellow walker in the ravine today sporting more red than the leaves. One woman I met commented that the leaves are late turning this year and "gardens are blooming like it's summer! Crazy!"
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
432% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact