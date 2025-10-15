Previous
Red Dancers by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1581

Red Dancers

Silver maples turn the most amazing red in autumn!

Fun fact: The name "silver maple is inspired by the shimmering silver backside of its leaves that catch the eye when they dance in the breeze."
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
Great colour
October 16th, 2025  
KV ace
Brilliant and beautiful.
October 16th, 2025  
