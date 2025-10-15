Sign up
Previous
Photo 1581
Red Dancers
Silver maples turn the most amazing red in autumn!
Fun fact: The name "silver maple is inspired by the shimmering silver backside of its leaves that catch the eye when they dance in the breeze."
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th October 2025 12:49am
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
maple
narayani
ace
Great colour
October 16th, 2025
KV
ace
Brilliant and beautiful.
October 16th, 2025
