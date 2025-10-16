Sign up
Previous
Photo 1582
Autumn Rose
The colours of autumn are popping up here and there with unseasonably warm temperatures and clear blue skies making for perfect days!
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th October 2025 5:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
rose
Lesley
ace
Beautiful, and many buds still to open!
October 16th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely light on a beautiful rose ! So good to have these unseasonable temperaturrs and weather !
October 16th, 2025
