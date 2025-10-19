Previous
Bringing Cheer by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1585

Bringing Cheer

An overcast day, but a black-capped chickadee brought some cheer. They are so cute.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
