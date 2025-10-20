Sign up
Photo 1586
With a Little Sun
I love how the sun makes these leaves glow with their autumn hues.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
3
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1586
photos
64
followers
25
following
434% complete
1579
1580
1581
1582
1583
1584
1585
1586
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th October 2025 5:00am
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
maple
Lesley
ace
Beautiful. My favourite trees
October 20th, 2025
KV
ace
Love your composition Heather… the leaves at the top frame the wider shot of the tree behind.
October 20th, 2025
Heather
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, K.V. I fussed about this, wondering if the background took away from the leaves at the top of the frame, but I thought the colour combo was lovely too :-)
October 20th, 2025
365 Project
