With a Little Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1586

With a Little Sun

I love how the sun makes these leaves glow with their autumn hues.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Beautiful. My favourite trees
October 20th, 2025  
KV ace
Love your composition Heather… the leaves at the top frame the wider shot of the tree behind.
October 20th, 2025  
Heather ace
@kvphoto Thank you, K.V. I fussed about this, wondering if the background took away from the leaves at the top of the frame, but I thought the colour combo was lovely too :-)
October 20th, 2025  
