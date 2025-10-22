Previous
Follow Me by 365projectorgheatherb
At nearby Queen's Park, this statue of King Edward V11, mounted on his horse, appears to be leading us to a great display of autumn foliage, even with the clouds and drizzle to dampen its vibrancy.
Heather

