Photo 1588
At nearby Queen's Park, this statue of King Edward V11, mounted on his horse, appears to be leading us to a great display of autumn foliage, even with the clouds and drizzle to dampen its vibrancy.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd October 2025 5:25am
Tags
trees
park
autumn
city
queen's park
