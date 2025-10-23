Previous
A Canopy of Honey by 365projectorgheatherb
I love that the city has planted honey locusts on many of the downtown streets. They make a beautiful yellow canopy in the autumn.
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley
So beautiful. The colours are amazing.
October 23rd, 2025  
KV
When I saw the trees in this shot I knew it was yours… what a great canopy and beautiful color. I like the way the rings and tree trunks line up on the right side of the image… very nice!
October 23rd, 2025  
