On the Sunny Side by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1593

On the Sunny Side

Autumn leaves in the sun. My plant ID app has this as common chokecherry or cherry plum. Hmm- apps. So I welcome input from an actual human, if anyone can identify these leaves. Thank you :-)
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
