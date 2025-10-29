Sign up
Previous
Photo 1595
Both Near and Far
I love these colours, both near and far.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1595
photos
64
followers
25
following
436% complete
View this month »
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
29th October 2025 6:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
maple
,
dof
