Photo 1596
Carpet Light
The carpet of leaves under a large sugar maple catching the light here and there (from yesterday, when the sun was shining; today is grey, windy, and rainy)
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
maple
