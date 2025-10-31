Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1597
Finding Shelter
A white-throated sparrow amid the red leaves of a burning bush on a cold, windy, and drizzly day. Did someone say "November" and the changing of the clocks this weekend?
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1597
photos
65
followers
25
following
437% complete
View this month »
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
31st October 2025 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
bird
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
white throated sparrow
Lesley
ace
Sweet capture
October 31st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So sweet , Lovely markings and colour on his feathers ! and seems to nestle nicely amongst the wine colourd leaves !
October 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close