Photo 1599
Little Moon
I love the golden tones of the Canadian serviceberry leaves this time of year. And here is one leaf standing out like a little (oval) moon. (Blessed with sunshine today- these days are precious now)
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
serviceberry
