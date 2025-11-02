Previous
Little Moon by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1599

Little Moon

I love the golden tones of the Canadian serviceberry leaves this time of year. And here is one leaf standing out like a little (oval) moon. (Blessed with sunshine today- these days are precious now)
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Heather

