Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1600
Sun Worshipers
The leaves of a red maple, aptly named, soaking up the sun after it chased the rain away today.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1600
photos
65
followers
25
following
438% complete
View this month »
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd November 2025 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
maple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close