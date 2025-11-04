Previous
Can We Play Now? by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1601

Can We Play Now?

A man, preoccupied with his phone, and his dog, giving him the most beseeching look: Can we play now?

A glorious warmish and sunny day today, but with strong winds. The leaves are coming down fast now.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Heather

*lynn ace
Nice story-telling capture! The dog is beautiful and so are the trees.
November 5th, 2025  
wendy frost
Cute dog capture and a great autumn background.
November 5th, 2025  
