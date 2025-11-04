Sign up
Previous
Photo 1601
Can We Play Now?
A man, preoccupied with his phone, and his dog, giving him the most beseeching look: Can we play now?
A glorious warmish and sunny day today, but with strong winds. The leaves are coming down fast now.
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1601
photos
64
followers
24
following
438% complete
View this month »
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th November 2025 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
park
,
autumn
,
candid
*lynn
ace
Nice story-telling capture! The dog is beautiful and so are the trees.
November 5th, 2025
wendy frost
Cute dog capture and a great autumn background.
November 5th, 2025
