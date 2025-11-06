Sign up
Previous
Photo 1603
Yellow Curtain
A curtain of yellow leaves in the ravine earlier this week. Love their warm tones.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1603
photos
64
followers
24
following
439% complete
View this month »
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th November 2025 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
trees
,
autumn
narayani
ace
Very striking!
November 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely to see the golden hues of Autumn. They are quickly disappearing here as the days get shorter .fav
November 7th, 2025
