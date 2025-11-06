Previous
Yellow Curtain by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1603

Yellow Curtain

A curtain of yellow leaves in the ravine earlier this week. Love their warm tones.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
439% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Very striking!
November 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see the golden hues of Autumn. They are quickly disappearing here as the days get shorter .fav
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact