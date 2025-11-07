Previous
Some Colour by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1604

Some Colour

Barberry leaves giving some colour on a drizzly and horribly dark day.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
It’s a bit like that here too. This beautiful red is so lovely and cheerful though.
November 7th, 2025  
