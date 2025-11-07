Sign up
Previous
Photo 1604
Some Colour
Barberry leaves giving some colour on a drizzly and horribly dark day.
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
7th November 2025 5:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
barberry
Lesley
ace
It’s a bit like that here too. This beautiful red is so lovely and cheerful though.
November 7th, 2025
