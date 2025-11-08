Previous
Red Maple Row by 365projectorgheatherb
Red Maple Row

I love these Red Maples (that's the name, but so apt) in the prime of their autumn foliage.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Wow, stunning!
November 9th, 2025  
