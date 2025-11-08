Sign up
Previous
Photo 1605
Red Maple Row
I love these Red Maples (that's the name, but so apt) in the prime of their autumn foliage.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1605
photos
64
followers
24
following
439% complete
View this month »
1605
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th November 2025 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
trees
,
autumn
,
maples
Lesley
ace
Wow, stunning!
November 9th, 2025
