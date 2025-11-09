Previous
Let's Rewind by 365projectorgheatherb
Let's Rewind

Not fair! So many leaves are still on the trees, and some leaves haven't even turned yet. Let's rewind, shall we!
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
440% complete

Jo Worboys
Wow you have snow Heather. One day it's Autumn the next its winter!
November 9th, 2025  
Heather ace
@365projectorgjoworboys Hi Jo. I know! It's so depressing. As I'm typing, it's still snowing :( I hope it melts soon and Autumn gets a second chance :-)
November 9th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
This morning I thought it was one of those, here this morning gone in a couple of hours things, but it seems to be settling in with quiet determination. All those lovely red leaves are disappearing.
November 9th, 2025  
