Previous
Photo 1606
Let's Rewind
Not fair! So many leaves are still on the trees, and some leaves haven't even turned yet. Let's rewind, shall we!
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
3
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1606
photos
64
followers
24
following
440% complete
View this month »
1599
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
9th November 2025 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
red
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
maple
Jo Worboys
Wow you have snow Heather. One day it's Autumn the next its winter!
November 9th, 2025
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
Hi Jo. I know! It's so depressing. As I'm typing, it's still snowing :( I hope it melts soon and Autumn gets a second chance :-)
November 9th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
This morning I thought it was one of those, here this morning gone in a couple of hours things, but it seems to be settling in with quiet determination. All those lovely red leaves are disappearing.
November 9th, 2025
