Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1607
A Winter's Visit
Winter (and I) visited the Red Maples, which I posted a photo of two days ago. I'm glad to see that the red leaves are still on the trees despite the surprise snowfall yesterday and today.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1607
photos
64
followers
24
following
440% complete
View this month »
1600
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th November 2025 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
red
,
trees
,
autumn
,
maples
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close