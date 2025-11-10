Previous
A Winter's Visit by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1607

A Winter's Visit

Winter (and I) visited the Red Maples, which I posted a photo of two days ago. I'm glad to see that the red leaves are still on the trees despite the surprise snowfall yesterday and today.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
440% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact