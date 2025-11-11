Previous
Still Aflame by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1608

Still Aflame

This Burning Bush is still aflame despite our recent snowfall. (Hoping for a return to autumn temperatures later this week) (Nice on black)
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
440% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact