It's Here Somewhere by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1609

It's Here Somewhere

A squirrel doing its utmost to find that elusive acorn (or whatever) in the carpet of leaves. (The snow is gone, but the wind brought down so many leaves in the last two days :(
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
440% complete

