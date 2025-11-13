Sign up
Photo 1610
Finding Colour and Light
Another angle of the Burning Bush at the back entrance to St. Basil's (and finding colour and light on an overcast day, having missed the sun's brief appearances- trust me!)
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
red
,
autumn
,
burning bush
,
st basil's
Barb
ace
Simply beautiful!
November 13th, 2025
