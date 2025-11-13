Previous
Finding Colour and Light by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1610

Finding Colour and Light

Another angle of the Burning Bush at the back entrance to St. Basil's (and finding colour and light on an overcast day, having missed the sun's brief appearances- trust me!)
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Barb ace
Simply beautiful!
November 13th, 2025  
