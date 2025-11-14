Previous
The Feeling of November by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1611

The Feeling of November

Bundled up and sitting on a bench on an overcast day amid the late autumn trees- the feeling of November.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
441% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact