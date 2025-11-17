Sign up
Previous
Photo 1614
What Remains
What remains of the Burning Bush as Autumn moves closer to Winter.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1614
photos
64
followers
24
following
442% complete
View this month »
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th November 2025 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
autumn
,
burning bush
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful colors
November 18th, 2025
*lynn
ace
pretty pink leaves ... looks like they will all be on the ground soon
November 18th, 2025
