Previous
What Remains by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1614

What Remains

What remains of the Burning Bush as Autumn moves closer to Winter.
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors
November 18th, 2025  
*lynn ace
pretty pink leaves ... looks like they will all be on the ground soon
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact