Previous
A Quiet Feeling by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1615

A Quiet Feeling

The muted colours of the remaining leaves give this scene a quiet feeling (I think)- not a bad thing :-)
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Lovely
November 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quiet feeling and beauty before the fall ! Still beautiful colours
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact