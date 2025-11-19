Sign up
Photo 1616
On the Hill
Another angle on the Red Oak tree, where the forest gnome / the thinker (aka Amir) was sitting the other day. The provincial government buildings are in the background.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1616
photos
64
followers
24
following
442% complete
19th November 2025 4:52pm
trees
autumn
red oak
narayani
ace
Beautiful tree/light/colours
November 19th, 2025
