Previous
On the Hill by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1616

On the Hill

Another angle on the Red Oak tree, where the forest gnome / the thinker (aka Amir) was sitting the other day. The provincial government buildings are in the background.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
442% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

narayani ace
Beautiful tree/light/colours
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact