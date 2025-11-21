Previous
Still Glowing by 365projectorgheatherb
Still Glowing

A few remaining Serviceberry leaves with their golden glow in the sunlight.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
The dark background sets them off so well Heather. Fav
November 22nd, 2025  
