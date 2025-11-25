Previous
Recalling the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1622

Recalling the Sun

The leaves of a young white oak tree catching the sun two days ago, when we had sun. Today is grey and rainy. Such is late November.
25th November 2025 25th Nov 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh Heather such a lovely find and capture - Such richness in the copper tones of the tree and a lovely muted bokeh in the background ! and it pops on black ! -- fav
November 25th, 2025  
Barb
Marvelous colors and dof!
November 25th, 2025  
narayani
Nice
November 25th, 2025  
