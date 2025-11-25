Sign up
Previous
Photo 1622
Recalling the Sun
The leaves of a young white oak tree catching the sun two days ago, when we had sun. Today is grey and rainy. Such is late November.
25th November 2025
25th Nov 25
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1622
photos
64
followers
24
following
444% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd November 2025 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
oak
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Heather such a lovely find and capture - Such richness in the copper tones of the tree and a lovely muted bokeh in the background ! and it pops on black ! -- fav
November 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Marvelous colors and dof!
November 25th, 2025
narayani
ace
Nice
November 25th, 2025
