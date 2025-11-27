Previous
Holding Out by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1624

Holding Out

Blustery winds and snow flurries today, but these roses are holding out in their wabi-sabi glory.
27th November 2025 27th Nov 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Truly beautiful
November 28th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love the focus and comp.
November 28th, 2025  
