Photo 1624
Holding Out
Blustery winds and snow flurries today, but these roses are holding out in their wabi-sabi glory.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1624
photos
64
followers
24
following
444% complete
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
1623
1624
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
autumn
,
roses
,
water droplets
,
wabi-sabi
Lesley
ace
Truly beautiful
November 28th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love the focus and comp.
November 28th, 2025
