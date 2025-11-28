Sign up
Previous
Photo 1625
Giving Warmth
Giving warmth (to the eye) on a cold day: beech leaves in the sun.
As Jo
@365projectorgjoworboys
has said (more or less), I'll suffer the cold for the sun, but my fingers did freeze up a tad as I was snapping away :-)
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
3
3
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th November 2025 3:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
beech
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the golden color and the details of the leaf.
November 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous capture! Beautiful light and color!
November 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful winter light glowing through the delightful Autumn golden leaves and Heather - what delightful bokeh - fav
I can imagine your fingers getting cold snapping away there !! 🙏
November 29th, 2025
