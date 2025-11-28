Previous
Giving Warmth by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1625

Giving Warmth

Giving warmth (to the eye) on a cold day: beech leaves in the sun.

As Jo @365projectorgjoworboys has said (more or less), I'll suffer the cold for the sun, but my fingers did freeze up a tad as I was snapping away :-)
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the golden color and the details of the leaf.
November 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous capture! Beautiful light and color!
November 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful winter light glowing through the delightful Autumn golden leaves and Heather - what delightful bokeh - fav
I can imagine your fingers getting cold snapping away there !! 🙏
November 29th, 2025  
