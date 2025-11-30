Previous
Always Stunning by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1627

Always Stunning

This huge beech tree is growing beside one of the university libraries. It's estimated to be about 200 years old. Even on a grey day like today, it looks stunning.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
445% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact