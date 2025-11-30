Sign up
Photo 1627
Always Stunning
This huge beech tree is growing beside one of the university libraries. It's estimated to be about 200 years old. Even on a grey day like today, it looks stunning.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
tree
,
library
,
autumn
,
beech
