Winter by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1628

Winter

Astronomical winter is not until December 21st, but the light and the leaves and the temperatures say "winter."
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how stunning
December 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Yes in the grips of winter - the purple colour ,the shrivelled look -like some twisted hands and nails grasping at what is left of life ! - Minimalistic but powerful ! fav
December 1st, 2025  
