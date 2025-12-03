Previous
Red on Red by 365projectorgheatherb
Red on Red

I spotted this female cardinal eating the dogwood berries in the ravine yesterday. Not her best pose, but she did give me some colour (red on red).
3rd December 2025

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
Her beak is bright red and so are a few of her feathers... nice! I also like the red branches.
December 3rd, 2025  
