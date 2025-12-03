Sign up
Previous
Photo 1630
Red on Red
I spotted this female cardinal eating the dogwood berries in the ravine yesterday. Not her best pose, but she did give me some colour (red on red).
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1630
photos
65
followers
24
following
446% complete
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
2nd December 2025 12:33pm
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
,
ravine
KV
ace
Her beak is bright red and so are a few of her feathers... nice! I also like the red branches.
December 3rd, 2025
