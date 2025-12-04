Previous
If Only by 365projectorgheatherb
If Only

If only the glow of these oak leaves could actually warm the air! Minus 18C (with the wind chill) today! Brrrr!
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
How deceiving this can look, with the golden / bronze leaves and bright sunlight ! But oh ! that does sound cold especially with the wind ! Brrrrh !!! BTW this would make a wonderful half and half ! fav
December 4th, 2025  
Heather ace
@beryl Thank you, Beryl! Half and half- I hadn't thought of that :-)
December 4th, 2025  
