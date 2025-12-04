Sign up
Previous
Photo 1631
If Only
If only the glow of these oak leaves could actually warm the air! Minus 18C (with the wind chill) today! Brrrr!
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1631
photos
65
followers
24
following
446% complete
View this month »
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th December 2025 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
leaves
,
english oak
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How deceiving this can look, with the golden / bronze leaves and bright sunlight ! But oh ! that does sound cold especially with the wind ! Brrrrh !!! BTW this would make a wonderful half and half ! fav
December 4th, 2025
Heather
ace
@beryl
Thank you, Beryl! Half and half- I hadn't thought of that :-)
December 4th, 2025
