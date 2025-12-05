Sign up
Photo 1632
A Splash of Colour
A male cardinal giving a splash of colour to a winter's day. I am always thrilled to spot them, and even more thrilled if I manage a capture. Happy weekend, everyone!
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
4
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1632
photos
65
followers
24
following
447% complete
View this month »
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th December 2025 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
birds
,
winter
,
cardinal
KV
ace
Love the tilt of the head… looks like you are being given the eye by Mr. Cardinal!
December 5th, 2025
narayani
ace
How gorgeous!
December 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a Bobby Dazzler -- all in red, no chance for him to hide amongst the winter branches ! Love the tilt of his head as he watches you !
December 5th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Gorgeous capture. Such beautiful birds.
December 5th, 2025
