Previous
A Splash of Colour by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1632

A Splash of Colour

A male cardinal giving a splash of colour to a winter's day. I am always thrilled to spot them, and even more thrilled if I manage a capture. Happy weekend, everyone!
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Love the tilt of the head… looks like you are being given the eye by Mr. Cardinal!
December 5th, 2025  
narayani ace
How gorgeous!
December 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a Bobby Dazzler -- all in red, no chance for him to hide amongst the winter branches ! Love the tilt of his head as he watches you !
December 5th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Gorgeous capture. Such beautiful birds.
December 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact