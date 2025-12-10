Previous
The Twelve Days of Christmas- Seven and Eight by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1637

The Twelve Days of Christmas- Seven and Eight

Continuing with the floral installation for the "Twelve Days of Christmas"

On the left: "Seven Swans A-Swimming"
On the right: "Eight Maids A-Milking"
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact