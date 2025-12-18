Previous
Grey Meets Grey

A grey squirrel on a grey day. I see that its tail has been mangled. I wonder what happened to this cutie.
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Nice, clear capture! Poor squirrely though! A beautiful tale, otherwise!
December 18th, 2025  
CC Folk ace
A cutie pie❤️
December 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh dear , poor squirrel , but otherwise such a glossy coat - A lovely shot - fav
December 18th, 2025  
narayani ace
Great capture. Looks very healthy other than the tail.
December 18th, 2025  
