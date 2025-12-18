Sign up
Previous
Photo 1645
Grey Meets Grey
A grey squirrel on a grey day. I see that its tail has been mangled. I wonder what happened to this cutie.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
4
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1645
photos
65
followers
24
following
450% complete
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
18th December 2025 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
grey
Barb
ace
Nice, clear capture! Poor squirrely though! A beautiful tale, otherwise!
December 18th, 2025
CC Folk
ace
A cutie pie❤️
December 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh dear , poor squirrel , but otherwise such a glossy coat - A lovely shot - fav
December 18th, 2025
narayani
ace
Great capture. Looks very healthy other than the tail.
December 18th, 2025
