Previous
Photo 1646
Come In from the Cold
An inviting festive display for all little creatures on a cold day.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1646
photos
65
followers
24
following
450% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
19th December 2025 3:33pm
Tags
winter
,
holiday decorations
narayani
ace
Sweet
December 19th, 2025
