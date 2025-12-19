Previous
Come In from the Cold by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1646

Come In from the Cold

An inviting festive display for all little creatures on a cold day.
19th December 2025 19th Dec 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
narayani ace
Sweet
December 19th, 2025  
