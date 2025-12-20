Previous
Before Bedtime by 365projectorgheatherb
Before Bedtime

A female cardinal close to sunset, which is horribly early these days. Her bits of red are today's colour.
20th December 2025 20th Dec 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
