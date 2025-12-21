Previous
Hunkering Down by 365projectorgheatherb
Hunkering Down

A white-throated sparrow hunkering down from the wind today. (Sunny but cold and windy on this first day of astronomical winter)
21st December 2025

Heather

Heather
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful capture - amazing how these little birds find a way of surviving , even in the harshest of winters ! fav
December 21st, 2025  
