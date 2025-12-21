Sign up
Photo 1648
Hunkering Down
A white-throated sparrow hunkering down from the wind today. (Sunny but cold and windy on this first day of astronomical winter)
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
1
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1648
photos
65
followers
24
following
451% complete
Views
2
1
1
365
Canon EOS M5
21st December 2025 2:12pm
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
white-throated sparrow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful capture - amazing how these little birds find a way of surviving , even in the harshest of winters ! fav
December 21st, 2025
